New London becomes 'New Dublin' for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — New London has once again turned into "New Dublin."

The Shamrock Club of New Dublin changed several of New London's city signs from New London to "New Dublin."

Dublin is Ireland's capital city.

The leprechauns got into some shenanigans while putting up the signs. One leprechaun through a hammer to his buddy who was on top of one of the signs. The throw was a little high, and the leprechaun fell to the ground.

Don't worry, everyone was OK.

March is Irish-American Heritage Month. It is St. Patrick's Day this Sunday, March 17.

"It's a big deal for the community," Shamrock Club Chair Ryan Lanning said. "We all take pride. The community enjoys what we have to offer, and we just want to celebrate our Irish heritage and enlighten our community."

The theme for this year is "O'Lordy New Dublin is Forty."

The Shamrock Club's lineup of events for this week can be found HERE.