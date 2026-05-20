New Liberty Tree dedicated at Pamperin Park ahead of America's 250th

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new Liberty Tree now stands at Pamperin Park, complete with a commemorative plaque honoring the sacrifices made during the American Revolution.

The dedication was organized by the Wisconsin Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) as part of a nationwide effort to plant trees that symbolize independence and civic unity. According to SAR Trustee Robert Haglund, the original Liberty Tree was planted in Boston prior to the Revolution and served as a gathering place to protest taxes imposed by Britain.

“This is the site of the original Fort Howard Saw Mill, and with the dedication of this tree, we’re dedicating it to the workers, from there until now,” Haglund said during the ceremony.

The Liberty Tree program launched in 2023 with the goal of planting 250 trees across the country before Independence Day 2026. Haglund says around 50 trees have been planted across Wisconsin so far, including the one at Pamperin Park.

Organizers say the tree not only symbolizes the nation’s fight for freedom, but also serves as a living reminder of the community’s history and the people who helped shape it.