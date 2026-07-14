New Leaf Foods to offer free tours of Seymour Park Food Forest during Spirit in Song festival

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — New Leaf Foods will host free tours of the Seymour Park Food Forest on July 18 as part of Green Bay's 4th annual Spirit in Song Concert celebration.

The food forest is located at 330 South Oakland Avenue. Tours will begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Spirit in Song Concert is a free public festival that celebrates a variety of faiths and cultures through live performances. The event also features free food and drinks, games, raffles, and more.

The tours will be led by Dillon Wiest, a longtime volunteer with a background in sustainable agriculture. Wiest has extensive knowledge of the plants at Seymour Park and has dedicated much of his time to expanding and maintaining the food forest.

The Seymour Park Food Forest is a public community growing space that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone willing to harvest. With the tours taking place in the middle of summer, several plants at the park are expected to be ripe and ready to harvest.

Those interested in attending a tour can sign up here!