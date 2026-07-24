New lane closures begin Monday as I-41/I-43 flyover ramp project enters next phase

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers on Green Bay's west side will see a new round of traffic impacts beginning Monday as work shifts to the I-41/I-43 interchange flyover ramps.

Earlier this month, WisDOT closed the northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 54/Mason Street as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project. That closure remains in place, but officials say the ramp is expected to reopen by Friday, July 31. The northbound I-41 ramp to westbound WIS 29 is also expected to reopen by the end of next week.

Starting Monday, July 27, crews will begin the next phase of the project with lane closures on several flyover ramps at the I-41/I-43 interchange.

The first closure will affect the I-43 northbound flyover ramp to I-41 southbound, where crews will mill the pavement, make bridge deck repairs, and apply a new polyester polymer concrete overlay. That work is expected to last up to four weeks.

Additional lane closures are scheduled to begin later this summer on:



I-41 northbound to I-43 southbound

I-43 northbound to I-41/U.S. 41 northbound

WisDOT says some periods could include lane closures on more than one flyover ramp at the same time.

Drivers should also be prepared for occasional evening or overnight full ramp closures. No posted detours are planned for those short-term closures, and motorists should follow posted signs.

The flyover ramp rehabilitation project is expected to continue through September. Individual ramp closures are expected to last between two and four weeks.