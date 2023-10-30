Watch Now
New Kids on the Block coming to Milwaukee

The New Kids on the Block have announced a multi-city tour and that includes a stop in Milwaukee next year.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:35:02-04

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR.

Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities including Milwaukee on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 AM.

