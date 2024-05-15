Watch Now
New Holstein man killed in motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old New Holstein man is dead after crashing into the back of a boat on a trailer Tuesday night.
Posted at 6:03 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 07:09:22-04

NEW HOLSTEIN (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man from New Holstein was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Calumet County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway HH and Meyer Road in the Town of New Holstein.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man was riding a motorcycle, and he hit a boat that was being towed by another vehicle from behind.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

We will release the victim's name once his family has been notified.

