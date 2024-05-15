New Holstein man killed in motorcycle crash

NEW HOLSTEIN (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man from New Holstein was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Calumet County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway HH and Meyer Road in the Town of New Holstein.

Authorities say the 18-year-old man was riding a motorcycle, and he hit a boat that was being towed by another vehicle from behind.

The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

We will release the victim's name once his family has been notified.

