New Green Bay restaurant lets customers pour their own drinks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new restaurant in Green Bay is grabbing attention for its hands-on approach to enjoying drinks.

The District Pour Haus offers customers the chance to pour their own beer, cider, or wine — making for a one-of-a-kind experience.

When you arrive, staff greet you at the door and register your visit. You’ll receive a special card that tracks exactly how much you pour.

From there, you can explore more than 50 self-serve taps offering everything from local brews and ciders to wines.

Simply tap your card, fill your glass with as much or as little as you want, and then head back to your table where a server will take care of the rest.

For owner Tyler Smith, opening The District Pour Haus has been a long-time family dream.

"I'm looking forward to getting open. It's been months since we started building this out — four months ago from dirt. There was nothing here but dirt. So, we designed this all ourselves as a family, and to just walk in and look around and say, ‘Wow, we did this.’" Smith said.

Smith’s wife April and their son are also deeply involved in the business, making the restaurant a true family-run operation.

April even offered a behind-the-scenes kitchen tour, highlighting their specialty pizzas, which they’re proud to feature alongside the self-pour beverage wall.

Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast or looking for a fun night out, The District Pour Haus promises great drinks, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere.

