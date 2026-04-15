New evacuation notice issued in Weyauwega

WEYAUWEGA (NBC 26) — The Weyauwega Area Fire Department has issued a new evacuation order Wednesday due to the risk of dam failure in the upper Little Wolf River.

Evacuation detail has begun along the river. Residents on Guth Road, Kurth Drive, Deer Haven Road, Ona Pines Road and County Road F near Gills Landing are in the threatened area and should leave immediately.

The order follows Tuesday’s advisory and is considered precautionary but serious. Even if you returned home after the previous notice, you should still prepare to leave right away, firefighters say.

Road access may become unsafe with little warning, especially in low-lying areas.

Officials urge residents to take essentials (including purses, wallets, medications, pets and phones) and move to a safe location. Those without somewhere to go can use the community center at Weyauwega City Hall on Main Street.

Neighbors unsure if they are in the evacuation zone should call the fire station at 920-867-2119. Waupaca County emergency management will set up in New London, with location details to come.