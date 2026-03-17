"New Dublin" kicks off Irish festivities after blizzard delay

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — The Shamrock Club has once again turned New London into New Dublin for St. Patrick’s Day week, despite a blizzard earlier this week delaying the annual name-changing ceremony.

Leprechauns swapped street signs on Tuesday, and NBC 26 was the only local television station there while neighbors began honoring the city’s Irish sister and setting the stage for a week of parade, music, and cultural celebrations across northeast Wisconsin.

“It’s all about getting everybody together, having a good time, and celebrating our Irish heritage,” said Shamrock Club President Connor Loughrin.

Events run through Saturday’s Grand Parade, followed by an Irish Festival.