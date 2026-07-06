New details: Three children ages 6, 7, 10 killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

New details have been released after a boat capsized on Geneva Lake Friday, killing three children ages 10 and younger.

Geneva Lake Police said a storm moved rapidly and produced hazardous boating conditions.

The National Weather Service estimated peak winds during the event to be between 90 and 100 mph. The storm produced severe downburst winds that downed hundreds of trees and damaged several buildings.

According to investigators, when the boat capsized, it was being operated by a 47-year-old man with extensive boating experience. Nine additional passengers were on board, including: a 75-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 12-year-old male, a 10-year-old female, a 7-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. They were residents of Batavia, Illinois; Wheaton, Illinois; and Fontana, Wisconsin.

Initial investigation records show that all juveniles on board the vessel were wearing life jackets of proper size and fit, and the operator followed proper emergency procedures. However, the boat was struck by multiple large waves, causing it to take on a significant amount of water and eventually capsize.

Watch: TMJ4's Lindsey Slater walks us through the timeline of Friday's storm

What happened Friday afternoon when storms hit

First responders rescued all of the adults and the 12-year-old boy before being alerted that three children remained unaccounted for.

Following an intensive search, divers located the sunken vessel in 32 feet of water with the three missing children inside. Divers were able to free the children from the vessel and bring them to the surface.

Lifesaving measures were administered immediately at the scene by emergency personnel and continued during transit to local medical facilities. Despite these exhaustive efforts, all three children were later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary medical information indicates the children suffered no external injuries, and the preliminary cause of death is consistent with freshwater drowning.

Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency received multiple emergency complaints regarding capsized boats and individuals in the water.

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