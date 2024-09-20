New details released in Vice President Harris' visit to Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to rally voters in Madison.

This will be her first visit to Madison and fourth visit to Wisconsin since announcing her presidential campaign.

The visit comes a week after the Harris-Walz campaign announced the opening of its 50th coordinated campaign office in Wisconsin, right next to UW-Madison campus.

The Wisconsin Democratic Coordinated Campaign now holds offices in 43 counties across the state and boasts more than 250 full-time staff.

Democrats say they are reaching out to key Dane County voters who are needed to win in November.

According to the Harris campaign, "We’re leveraging this impressive campaign office, staff, and volunteer infrastructure to reach voters who we need to win – including with over 16,000 new volunteers completing a shift for the first time ever with Wisconsin Democrats and knocking over 500,000 doors across Wisconsin since the Harris campaign launched."

Dane County is a crucial portion of Wisconsin that's needed to help candidates in the November election.