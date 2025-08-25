New competency exam ordered for 16-year-old charged with attempted homicide

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old who has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking his mother with a hedge trimmer in Suamico needs an updated competency exam as the trial is now in adult court.

On Monday, Ramone Waupoose appeared in court for a competency hearing, where a medical examiner found Waupoose not competent to stand trial.

However, the court ordered a new medical report to be created, as the report provided on Monday refers to the juvenile system and Waupoose is now being tried as an adult.

According to Judge Tammy Jo Hock, the report needed to be updated so Waupoose can be provided with the right services in the adult system. The medical examiner will be able to update the report within two weeks, the judge said.

According to a criminal complaint, 16-year-old Ramone Waupoose attacked his mother with a hedge trimmer at their home in Suamico. The complaint refers to Waupoose as an autistic teen.

The complaint also states authorities found text messages on Waupoose's phone indicating he had premeditated plans of killing and strangling individuals not named in the complaint.

Waupoose's mother said he was upset because she had deleted rap videos off of his YouTube, according to the complaint. She suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and back in the attack.

The attacked happened in July. Waupoose was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury on Aug. 7. He had an initial appearance court hearing on Aug. 8, where his attorney raised a competency concern.

Judge Hock said in court she believes there is reason to doubt Waupoose's competency to withstand legal proceedings.

Another hearing to review the updated report was scheduled for Sep. 12.