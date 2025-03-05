New businesses moving to the Town of Scott

TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — The secret to a successful business is location, location, location; and one developer from the Town of Scott says he's excited to attract more people to his neighborhood.

The owner of the brand new Scottland Yard Business Complex is welcoming business owners with open arms.

"I'm part of the community. This community needs to have some local neighborhood items available," said Scottland Yard Business Complex owner, Kurt Boulanger.

Boulanger says he's been busy attracting new business owners to the Town of Scott.

"It's pretty awesome to see something that was just a farm field four years ago, and now today it's actually a half-way completed complex, and like I say, we'll have a hundred different businesses here in the future," Boulanger said.

One of the first business owners in the new space is Lavender and Ink Studios owner Ingrid Reinhardt.

"I feel like we're finally settled in now," Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt says she was working in a Bellevue salon when she decided to move Lavender and Ink Studios to the Town of Scott.

"I'm excited to watch it kind of grow. We're kind of at the front stages of it," Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt says customers are loving the new venue, and she says it's easier to access.

"It's all highway. We're like directly off the highway here," Reinhardt said.

However, she adds it's not just about the location.

"I didn't want to be surrounded by franchises and chains. I love the idea of people just like me who are just trying to build something cool," said Lavender and Ink Studios owner, Ingrid Reinhardt.

Boulanger says Lavender and Ink and a few other businesses are just the beginning.

"Absolutely! It's pretty exciting to be able to come here and say that we helped accomplish something for the locals," Boulanger said.

