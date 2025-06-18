Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New assistant district attorney positions included in state budget, senator says

state capitol
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Joint Committee on Finance voted to include 42 new statewide assistant district attorney positions in the state budget, announced Senator Eric Wimberger (R-Oconto).

Wimberger says funding for pay increases for prosecutors was also included.

“Investing in new assistant district attorneys across Wisconsin is an important part of tackling the rising case backlog in courtrooms across our state," stated Wimberger. "These ADAs will help process cases and deliver swift justice."

According to the senator, 7 ADA positions will be created in Brown County, 2 in Shawano and Menominee counties, and 0.5 positions in both Marinette and Oconto counties.

The committee also voted to deliver funds to the State Public Defender’s office, allowing the hiring of 12.5 positions to address workload issues.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids