New assistant district attorney positions included in state budget, senator says

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Joint Committee on Finance voted to include 42 new statewide assistant district attorney positions in the state budget, announced Senator Eric Wimberger (R-Oconto).

Wimberger says funding for pay increases for prosecutors was also included.

“Investing in new assistant district attorneys across Wisconsin is an important part of tackling the rising case backlog in courtrooms across our state," stated Wimberger. "These ADAs will help process cases and deliver swift justice."

According to the senator, 7 ADA positions will be created in Brown County, 2 in Shawano and Menominee counties, and 0.5 positions in both Marinette and Oconto counties.

The committee also voted to deliver funds to the State Public Defender’s office, allowing the hiring of 12.5 positions to address workload issues.

