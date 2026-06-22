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Neighbors asked to temporarily shelter in place in Green Bay

Shelter in place
Jessica Goska
Shelter in place
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police have issued a temporary shelter-in-place advisory near the 2400 block of Deckner Avenue due to an active incident.

Authorities are urging peopled in the immediate area to remain indoors and avoid the surrounding streets while law enforcement addresses the situation.

Shelter in place

NBC 26 has a reporter on the scene near a media-staging space, speaking with neighbors about what they’re seeing and hearing as the incident unfolds.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Reporter says she can see a white crime-scene tent in place, and an ambulance arrived on scene around 6:44 a.m.

Nearby Preble High School seems to still be holding summer school, but students are being told to enter through the gym doors.

The cause and nature of the situation have not yet been confirmed, but police say updates will be shared as soon as it’s safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 on-air, online, and on social media for the latest updates as we learn more.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Connect: Get in touch with us