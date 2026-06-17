Neighbor's 911 call helps stop fire from spreading at vacant Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — An alert neighbor is being credited with helping prevent a fire from causing more damage to a vacant Fond du Lac home on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire caused minor damage to the attic, according to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue. The home has been vacant since March, when a fire heavily damaged the property, and officials deemed it uninhabitable.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 166 E. 1st Street around 4:49 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from an attic vent on the back side of the two-story multi-family home. Firefighters entered the building and located several small, smoldering fires in the attic, quickly putting them out.

Crews searched the building and confirmed no one was inside.

Fire officials say a neighbor spotted the smoke and called 911. They say a quick call likely kept the fire from spreading and causing further damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue investigators are working with Fond du Lac Police detectives to determine where and how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.