KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A Neenah woman is the winner of the $9.5 million Megabucks jackpot from the April 12 drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Tonya Hedtke claimed her prize at the lottery offices in Madison on Tuesday. She purchased her winning ticket from a Kwik Trip on 1101 Gertrude St. in Kaukauna.

Lottery officials said Hedtke is an infrequent lottery player, and her winning numbers were 7-10-13-19-34-35.

Hedtke is the winner of the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize in 2025 so far.