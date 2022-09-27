CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — The angle of the sun may have been a factor in the crash that left a Neenah woman dead Tuesday morning, the Calumet County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities received 911 calls at around 7:36 a.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV on South Highway 114 and State Park Road in the village of Harrison. Callers reported the vehicles were on fire.

NBC 26

When emergency responders arrived, the sheriff's office said one person was trapped in the SUV, while the driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was able to escape with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the eastbound SUV driver appeared to have turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was identified as a 52-year-old Neenah woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the angle of the sun may have been a factor in the crash.

Neenah woman dies after crash involving SUV, dump truck in Calumet County

Authorities say this crash is a reminder for drivers to use caution during sunrise and sunset, especially this time of year.

The name of the victim is being withheld as authorities work to notify the family.