Missing Neenah man found

NEENAH (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Neenah Police confirm a missing 41-year-old man has been located, but they didn't provide further details.

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Neenah police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old man.

Authorities say Jeremy Moon was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, walking away from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah.

Police have not released further details about his clothing or where he may have been going, but they are urging anyone who may have seen Moon or knows his whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information, you can contact the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000 and reference case number 26-010413.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or submit a tip online at winnebagocrimestoppers.org.