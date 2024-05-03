Neenah non-profit to offer Kentucky Derby-like experience

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Kentucky Derby kicks off Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and even though we're in Wisconsin - you and your family can still take part.

BEAMING Incorporated is a non-profit group, and its leaders are encouraging everyone to come out, have fun and enjoy the race.

"This is the first year it's actually at BEAMING Ranch, but we're really excited to have everybody come and enjoy the races - the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby at BEAMING Ranch," said BEAMING Incorporated Center Director Katie Samuelson.

Samuelson says she's excited to celebrate the group's third annual Day at the Derbywhich includes a derby watch party and family-friendly activities complete with hats, a raffle, a chance to win prizes and horses of every size.

"We want the community to see the barn that BEAMING wants to take and own, and we're going to have the BEAMING horses actually in some races here at our facility," Samuelson said.

Samuelson said BEAMING offers equine-assisted services through six — soon to be seven — different programs for people of all ages with various challenges.

"Being able to provide that quality care. There isn't anything that we can't do to support a person here in our community, and we're always looking for volunteers too. So, I encourage anyone who doesn't feel like they have a place to be at and is maybe hurting, just come out and be by the horses. They have such healing power," Samuelson said.

Samuelson says your contributions will go directly to help a person who is struggling.

"I've been involved with BEAMING, because I love the horses. I believe in the power of the horse and how it can help us heal, grow and just nurture us," Samuelson said.

BEAMING Incorporated is hosting its annual Day at the Derby Saturday from 4 - 6 p.m. with the Kentucky Derby set to start around 5:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, and that also buys you a chance to win a television!

There will also be a horse race, games, raffles, and a spot to have your picture taken with Sparkles the miniature horse.

Food will also be offered by Roxy's in Oshkosh.