Neenah mourning after passing of school principal Amber Zernzach

NEENAH — Tullar Elementary School principal Amber Zernzach passed away on August 2 following a neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis in April, says the Neenah Joint School District.

Zernzach is survived by her husband, Ryan, and their three daughters. A native of Kenosha, she loved the outdoors — specially fishing and hunting.

Amber began her career at Winneconne Elementary School, where she taught for five years. She taught fifth grade for one year at Roosevelt Elementary School in Oshkosh and served as literacy coach and reading interventionist at Webster Stanley Elementary School, also in Oshkosh.

She had been the principal at Tullar for the past two years, after also serving as principal for one year at Rosendale-Brandon Elementary School.

“Amber made a significant impact on our district and her students in her short time in Neenah as shown by the outpouring of support during her illness,” says Neenah Joint School District superintendent Dr. Steve Harrison. “This is a devastating time for all of us in NJSD. We extend our deepest sympathies and support to her family as well as the students and staff at Tullar Elementary.”

NJSD says that Bill Richardson, longtime counselor and administrator in Neenah until retiring in 2022, has been assisting at the school and will act as interim principal.