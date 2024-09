TOWN OF MIDDLE INLET (NBC 26) — A Neenah man is dead after after hitting a tree on his ATV over the weekend.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office confirms the man died off Wayside Road in the Town of Middle Inlet.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff confirms KC Duane Bolles of Neenah was trying to make a 90-degree turn when he hit the tree.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.