Neenah man charged in Waupaca County overdose death

TOWN OF CALEDONIA (NBC 26) — A 53-year-old Neenah man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in the Town of Caledonia, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a report on the evening of July 29 of a woman who was unresponsive and cold to the touch in the Town of Caledonia in Waupaca County. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her cause of death was later determined to be an overdose involving an illicit substance.

Authorities said investigators determined the person who provided the substances was Richard A. Kramer, 53, of Neenah. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home and found cocaine, "numerous" prescription medications and firearms.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless homicide and delivery of cocaine. A court official set a $100,000 cash bond for Kramer during his initial court appearance Tuesday.

He is due back in court Nov. 3.