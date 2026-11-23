NEENAH (NBC 26) — No one was hurt after police say a gunshot from one side of a Neenah duplex sent a bullet into the neighboring residence Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Stanley Court around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 21 for a report of a bullet being fired into a home.

Neenah police said officers determined the shot came from the other side of the duplex. They contacted the person living there, identified as Joel P. Morgan, by phone, but police said he refused to comply with their commands.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and Drone Team responded to help resolve the situation.

After several hours, Morgan was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Morgan was arrested on three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a Class F felony.

People in the area had been asked to shelter in place or avoid the area while the incident remained active. The order has since been lifted.

Police said the scene is safe and there is no ongoing threat to the public.