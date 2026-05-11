Neenah Foundry to pay $200K over air pollution violations in Winnebago County

MADISON (NBC 26) — A major Wisconsin manufacturer is paying $200,000 after the state says it violated air pollution rules at two Winnebago County foundries.

The Neenah Foundry Company settlement was announced Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and stems from what the state describes as repeated failures tied to pollution control equipment, monitoring systems, and reporting requirements.

According to the lawsuit, the company faced 18 alleged environmental violations connected to its foundry operations.

State officials say many of the problems involved equipment designed to keep harmful emissions under control.

Investigators alleged the company failed to properly maintain things like air pressure levels, water flow systems, temperature controls, and monitoring devices that help pollution control systems work correctly.

The complaint also accused the company of:

Failing to keep required records

Missing deadlines to submit documents to regulators

Failing to properly track dust control efforts

Not reporting permit deviations to the Wisconsin DNR

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said air pollution permits only work if companies follow the rules attached to them.

“Our air pollution control permit system relies on compliance with permit terms in order to effectively protect clean air,” Kaul said in a statement. “When companies fail to fulfill their obligations under those permits, there must be accountability.”

The agreement requires Neenah Foundry to pay $200,000 in forfeitures, surcharges and court costs.

A judge in Winnebago County approved the settlement on May 7.