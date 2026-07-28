Neenah declares state of emergency after severe storm damage

NEENAH — The City of Neenah has declared a local state of emergency after severe storms caused widespread damage Monday.

The declaration took effect at 5:30 p.m. and applies across the city.

Officials said the storm damaged buildings, brought down trees and power lines, disrupted utility service and affected roadways.

Acting Mayor Dan Steiner said the declaration will allow the city to coordinate its response, bring in emergency resources and document damage and costs that could qualify for state or federal assistance.

The declaration also gives city leaders authority to make emergency purchases, authorize overtime, deploy personnel and coordinate mutual aid.

Neenah is working with Winnebago County Emergency Management and Wisconsin Emergency Management. The city can also request or provide assistance to Menasha, Fox Crossing and other affected communities.

Residents are being asked to avoid damaged areas, stay away from downed power lines and use caution while traveling.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

