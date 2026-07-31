Neenah closes several parks after tornado damage

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Several parks in Neenah are closed as crews continue cleaning up damage left behind by this week's tornado.

The City of Neenah says Riverside Park, Kimberly Point Park, Doty Park, Fresh Air Park and Lakeshore Avenue are all closed until further notice while crews remove fallen trees and debris, inspect damage and make repairs.

City officials are also asking people to use caution if they visit Quarry Park, Great Northern Park, Bill Miller Trail and Park, Southview Park and Douglas Park. Those areas remain open but have sustained varying levels of storm damage.

Cleanup will begin with Riverside Park, followed by Kimberly Point Park and then Doty Park, according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials are asking residents to respect all closure signs and barricades. They say damaged trees, hanging limbs, playground equipment, trails and other storm-related hazards could pose a safety risk.

The city says Public Works, Parks and Forestry crews are working to clear debris and restore the parks, but the cleanup is expected to take several months and continue into the winter.