BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Brown County has about 140 children in foster care but only 70 licensed homes to place them in, and officials say the shortage has gotten worse in recent years.

May is Foster Care Month, and Brown County Foster Care Supervisor Shauna Escoto says the gap between children in need and available homes is pushing families to take in more children than they originally planned.

"Our greatest needs truly are homes that are willing to take sibling groups, homes that are willing to take that school-aged child and, of course, our teenage population," said Escoto.

Tasha Becker and Shiquille Ward are one foster family navigating that reality. The couple originally wanted to take in just two children, but they're now fostering three siblings.

"As soon as we got our first placement, we felt like, this is exactly where we wanted to be," Becker stated. She said the couple felt compelled to help.

"You're doing as much as you can," said Ward, "But it's hard to not want to do more."

Without more licensed homes, siblings in foster care risk being separated.

"It's really hard to think about," Becker mentioned. "It's hard to sometimes not overwhelm yourself and want to take on more than you can."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Need grows for Brown County foster families, especially for siblings

Becker and Ward are now considering taking in a fourth child. Becker said she hopes others in the community recognize the difference they could make, even without becoming foster parents themselves.

"I think sometimes, you know, other people in the community don't realize as big of an impact as they could make as well," said Becker, "Even if it isn't taking them in as placements."

Neighbors who want to help but are not ready or able to take children into their home can volunteer with Brown County Foster Care. They can also become respite homes, caring for children when foster parents need a night to themselves.

To get involved with Brown County foster care, neighbors can call (920) 448-6272 or email foster.care@browncountywi.gov.