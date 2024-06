TOWN OF HERMAN (NBC 26) — Nearly 40 ducks and chickens are dead after an early morning fire in Sheboygan County.

Firefighters were called to a building fire at W4234 County Road A North in the Town of Herman after 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say the barn was engulfed by the time they arrived.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt, and investigators are working to learn how the fire started.

