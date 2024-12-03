NBC 26's "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign: TDS Telecom partners with the campaign

We’re proud to continue our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

TDS Telecom presented NBC 26 with a generous $2,000 donation.

CLICK HERE for a safe and easy way to donate.

At NBC 26, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to fall in love with reading. That’s why we’re proud to continue our annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign, aimed at providing brand-new books to kids in need.

Since August, our viewers have joined the cause, helping us raise money to donate 10 brand-new books to local children.

This effort received a significant boost on Monday when TDS Telecom presented NBC 26 with a generous $2,000 donation. That contribution will fund the purchase of 300 more books for children in our community.

This year, students at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay will be the recipients of these age-appropriate books—given completely free of charge—thanks to your donations and support from the Scripps Howard Fund.

Every $6 raised buys one brand-new Scholastic book for a child who needs it. If you’d like to help make a difference, CLICK HERE for a safe and easy way to donate.

Together, we can help young readers discover the magic of books and inspire a lifelong love of learning.