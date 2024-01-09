NBC 26's annual free book fair: Tank Elementary School thrives amid closure

NBC 26 launches the annual free book fair giveaway, the highlight of the 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign.

Tank Elementary School takes center stage, spotlighted in this year's initiative.

Every student at Tank Elementary will take home 10 brand new age-appropriate Scholastic books.

Monday was a big day for NBC 26 as we dive into our annual Book Fair Giveaway. This event is the highlight of our 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign.

This school year, we've teamed up with Tank Elementary School, a decision made even more significant as it is among the GBAPS schools marked for closure at the end of the school year.

Each year, NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund collaborate to make a positive impact on underserved children in our neighborhoods. Following months of dedicated fundraising efforts, our "If You Give a Child a Book Campaign" raised enough funds to gift every student at Tank Elementary School with 10 brand new, age-appropriate books. For many of these children, it's not just a book; it's the first book they can take home and proudly call their own.

Jennifer Steenbock, a literacy coach, shared her excitement during an interview, highlighting the freedom for kids to choose books purely based on their interests: "They didn't have to look at the price and ask if it was an okay book. It was just books chosen purely on their interests and what made them excited. That was just so fun to see them choose books on what they love."

Today was a special day for Tank Elementary School students, who happily carried home five new books. And come this spring, they will enjoy a second free Scholastic Book Fair where they can pick five more books to add to their personal collections.

If you would like to be a part of bringing more books into the hands of local students, Click Here to donate. Every penny raised goes directly towards buying books in our neighborhood. Let's make a difference, one book at a time!