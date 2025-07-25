NBC 26 says goodbye to Meteorologist Lauren Larsen as she heads to Milwaukee

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It is a bittersweet day at NBC 26, as Meteorologist Lauren Larsen is leaving Green Bay to be the weekend meteorologist at our sister station in Milwaukee, TMJ4.

Lauren Larsen Lauren, NBC 26 Today anchor MacLeod Hageman and photojournalist Eric O'Neil soak in the NFL Draft Experience.

Lauren grew up in Minneapolis and studied Atmospheric Science and Communications at the University of North Dakota.

She began her career in Fargo, North Dakota, as the weekend forecaster before becoming the morning meteorologist at NBC 26.

"The last two years here in Green Bay have been amazing," Lauren said. "We have an amazing team of journalists you see on camera and behind the scenes that have made coming into the station feel less like work and more like home."

Lauren Larsen Lauren, NBC 26 Today producer Kourtney Cooley, and former neighborhood reporter Margaret Cahill.

Although Friday was her last official day as morning meteorologist at NBC 26, she will be filling in periodically as the station looks for its next morning meteorologist.

"Thank you to our loyal viewers for waking up with Mac and I every morning," Lauren said. "NBC 26 will always hold a special place in my heart. I have watched my confidence grow on air and have met some of the most important people in my life here."

We are going to miss Lauren's bright smile and contagious personality, but we know she will be amazing at TMJ4 in Milwaukee. NBC 26 wishes Lauren nothing but the best!