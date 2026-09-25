NBC 26 raises over $117K for Fox Valley tornado victims with help of viewers

(NBC 26) — After an EF-3 tornado hit the Fox Valley this past July, NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund asked our viewers for help. Our goal was to raise money to support our neighbors impacted by the devastating storm.

With the help of viewers like you, our Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund raised an outstanding total of $117,120.11.

The next step is distributing these funds to organizations across the Fox Valley that directly help tornado victims. NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund have selected the following organizations to receive funding:

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every dollar donated and every act of community support that made this campaign such a success.