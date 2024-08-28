NBC 26 launches "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign to foster a love of books

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This week marks the beginning of NBC 26's annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, where we ask our viewers to help us provide young students with the resources they need to develop a lifelong love of reading.

This year, students at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay will receive free, age-appropriate books, thanks in part to the generous donations from our community. Last year, we successfully raised enough funds to provide students at Tank Elementary and Lincoln Elementary Schools with a stack of new books. This year we're aiming to give each student 10 books to take home and cherish.

"They get to pick out their books, take them home, and bring that excitement to their parents," said Cory Horn, a literacy coach at Lincoln Elementary School. "The love of reading spreads throughout the family, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories. That's the power of reading."

Janay Banks-Wilson, Principal of Lincoln Elementary, echoed this sentiment: "When students choose to read with me, I see that love of reading in action. It's moments like these that tell me we're making a difference—when a child picks up a book instead of a game, or chooses to read during indoor recess instead of using a device. Initiatives like this campaign and our book fairs are truly making an impact."

Every dollar you donate helps deliver these free books to the children of Lincoln Elementary School. You can contribute by scanning the QR code on your screen or by visiting nbc26.com/giveabook.

Join us in making a difference in the lives of young readers—because every child deserves the chance to discover the magic of books.