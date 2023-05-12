NBC 26 honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

GREEN BAY — NBC 26 was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Thursday for its three-part series on social media addiction.

“The Digital Drug” was recognized as the best news series in the Radio Television Digital News Association's Region 4 Small Market Television division.

"The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news," RTDNA's website says.

"The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism."

NBC 26 also was recognized as a Regional winner in 2020 and 2019 for best newscast; 2018 for breaking news coverage; 2017 for best newscast; 2008 for investigative reporting, sports reporting and videography; 2004 for news series, sports reporting, videography and overall excellence; 2003 for news documentary and overall excellence; 2002 for spot news coverage and best newscast; and 2001 for continuing coverage and overall excellence. A National Edward R. Murrow Award for news documentary was earned by NBC 26 in 2003.

All regional winners advance to the national competition. National winners will be announced later this year.