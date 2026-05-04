NBC 26 earns top honors at Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three members of the NBC 26 newsroom were recognized with top awards at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s annual gala this past weekend.

Sports reporter Kelly Hallinan took home first place in the Best Digital Creator category, honoring her digital content work. Check out one of her digital videos here.

Senior reporter Nina Sparano and photojournalist Matt Kohls earned first place for Best Hard News/Investigative for their story about how a local woman's story is reshaping crime solving.

NBC 26 News Director Bob Schaper said the recognition reflects the dedication of the team.

"We're all so proud that the WBA recognized the great work our team did in 2025," Schaper said. "It was so well deserved."

Kelly also received second place in Best Original Digital Content for her "Chalk Talk with Kelly", and the NBC 26 creative services team placed second for Best Image Promotion with their "In Your Neighborhood" commercial promo.