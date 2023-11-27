Navigate Giving Tuesday Safely: Tips to protect your generosity

Kickoff: Giving Tuesday begins November 28th

Giving Tuesday's Impact: The global generosity movement raised $3.1 billion last year, starting a 24-hour international day of giving.

Safe Giving Practices: Arm yourself against scams with tips from consumer experts, including red flag indicators and advice on using reputable sources for secure and impactful donations



As Cyber Monday comes to a close, now might be a good time to look up from your online shopping cart and start looking into ways to give back.

Tuesday kicks off a 24-hour international day of giving. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement. Last year it raised $3.1 billion.

It can be overwhelming when trying to find the charity you're passionate about, all while trying not to get scammed.

We talked to some experts to help.

The Alzheimer's Association in Green Bay and across Wisconsin is tapping into the festive spirit to raise vital funds. While the spirit of giving is admirable, it's crucial to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams.

Cari Josephson, the director of the Walk to End Alzheimer's/Alzheimer's Association, Wisconsin Chapter, emphasizes that sometimes people are unsure about how they can help, and supporting the Alzheimer's Association is an excellent way to make a difference.

This year, its goal is ambitious – raising $120,000 for Alzheimer's initiatives across the state of Wisconsin.

(CLICK HERE: To donate to Alzheimer's Association for Giving Tuesday)

With Thrivant's matching Giving Tuesday funds in play, the Alzheimer's Association hopes to make giving easy. However, amidst the genuine efforts, scammers are also attempting to take advantage. The community is urged to be vigilant against impostor websites and fake social media profiles.

Consumer experts in Wisconsin reveal a staggering loss of over $88 million to fraud in the previous year alone. Now, it's more important than ever to exercise caution before making donations. Michelle Reinen, the administrator for the Division of Consumer Protection in Wisconsin, advises potential donors to watch out for red flags such as grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, and discrepancies that may indicate a scam.

Tips for Safe Giving:

Look for signs of scams: Check for grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, and other discrepancies. Verify information: Ask for the organization's name, address, and phone number, and inquire about how your donation will be used. Use reputable sources: Websites like Charity Advisor rate over 200,000 nonprofits, helping you ensure your money is going where it's needed.

To minimize unwanted solicitations, it's recommended to research charitable organizations thoroughly. Verify if the organization or professional fundraiser is registered in your state. This can be done through reputable sources, like Charity Navigator to ensure your contributions reach the intended recipients. Charity Navigator rates more than 200,000 non-profit organizations so you know where your money is going and what it's actually doing.

While financial contributions are vital, experts suggest that giving money isn't the only way to support local charities. Volunteering time is equally impactful. Contact your favorite local charity to inquire about volunteering opportunities and make a meaningful difference in your community.

