KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Kaukauna on Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m. the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado hit with winds up to 95 miles per hour, damaging buildings and trees.

Additionally, the National Weather Service had earlier confirmed two other tornadoes touched down in Edgar and in Unity, both located in Marathon County.