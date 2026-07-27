National blood crisis declared as Red Cross urges immediate donations

The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for only the second time in its history, warning that dangerously low blood supplies are threatening patient care across the country.

The organization says blood donations have dropped to a four-year summer low, worsening an already severe shortage. Officials say all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood, which hospitals rely on most during emergencies and trauma situations.

The supply of type O positive blood has now fallen below a one-day supply, forcing the Red Cross to limit distributions of certain blood products to hospitals.

“Patients can’t wait,” the Red Cross said in a statement, urging donors to schedule appointments immediately.

Despite thousands of donors stepping up since the emergency shortage was first declared earlier this month, officials say donations still are not keeping pace with hospital demand. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses have all contributed to lower turnout this summer.

“This summer has brought a number of unique challenges that have placed additional strain on our blood supply, creating growing concerns for hospitals and the patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the American Red Cross. “If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season.”

The Red Cross is encouraging people to book appointments through the Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As an incentive, donors who give blood through July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email, valued up to $15. Those who donate between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.

Several blood drives are scheduled across northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan in the coming weeks, including daily appointments at the Green Bay Blood Donation Center on Deckner Avenue.

Among the upcoming local drives:

July 28: Tundra Lodge, Green Bay

July 30: Celebration Church, Green Bay

Aug. 3: Ahnapee Brewery, Suamico

Aug. 7: YMCA Door County, Fish Creek

Aug. 10: De Pere High School

Aug. 17: Resurrection Church, Green Bay

Aug. 25: Green Bay Community Church

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and says every donation can help save multiple lives. Officials say maintaining a stable blood supply is critical for surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care and chronic illness patients.

You can find a full list of donation opportunities here.