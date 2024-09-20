N.E.W. Pride getting underway in Brown County

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin Pride is getting underway this weekend, and members of the LGBTQ-plus community and allies are encouraged to show up and share their support.

The volunteer-led group has been working on the event for the last eight months, and it's kicking off this Friday at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Organizers spent Friday morning putting together decorations and setting up booths for people to enjoy on Friday and Saturday.

Leaders say N.E.W. Pride has been going strong for 15 years, and they're excited to showcase some of the new performers this year.

N.E.W. Pride President J.D. Gildemeister says it's an opportunity for so many people to come together, relax, have fun and simply be themselves.

"Just come and have fun, and just know this is a safe environment for people to come enjoy, relax, and just have fun," Gildemeister said.

Friday's event is for the 21 and older crowd, and everyone is invited to show up on Saturday.

