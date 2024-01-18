Music changes one student's life and now he could go to Hawaii

A high school freshman's journey with music - which his family said has changed his life - could take him to Hawaii.

"Music is my safe place," said Seth, a freshman at Bay Port High School.

NBC 26 is only using Seth's first name.

His family said he faced bullying at school.

"Sometimes I could see when he walked in the door that he was on the verge of tears, and it hurt my heart," said Seth's mother, Stacy Sweig.

But Seth said the people he met through music, beginning with orchestra at school, helped change his path, inspiring a newfound confidence and happier days.

"[Music] brought me to new people, it brought me to new opportunities," Seth said.

"Most of my orchestra teachers are the people who I connect with."

Now Seth would like to become an orchestra teacher himself, to pay it forward.

NBC 26 reached out to the Howard-Suamico School District for comment.

The District sent us this statement:

"The pandemic posed many additional challenges during formative years of elementary and intermediate school. It is wonderful to see students persevere and continue to find their passions through these challenges. We are proud of Seth and his music success!"

Seth's family said part of his success is being invited to a music program in Hawaii this July.

"I want to make it happen no matter what," Stacy said, while acknowledging the cost of the trip is "a lot of money."

The family is hoping people sign up for a corn hole tournament fundraiser planned for February 4 at Townline Pub and Grill in Suamico, and the family is seeking donations and baskets to raffle for the fundraiser.