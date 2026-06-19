Multiple injured in Town of Auburn crash

TOWN OF AUBURN (NBC 26) — Multiple people were injured after a two-car crash in the Town of Auburn on Friday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call for a two-vehicle crash just after noon Friday. Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Campbellsport Fire Department and Campbellsport Ambulance, responded to the crash at the intersection of County Highway V and Haven Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV driven by a 16-year-old Campbellsport resident stopped at a stop sign but failed to yield the right-of-way, entering the path of a northbound SUV driven by a 55-year-old Campbellsport woman.

The teenage driver and her two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend with minor injuries.

The 55-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of her vehicle, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health in Fond du Lac with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.