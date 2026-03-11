Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple crashes cause delays in Green Bay this morning

ABBEY HAMMACHECK
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Green Bay area are facing delays Wednesday morning after police reported multiple crashes likely caused by icy roads from recent wintry weather.

Officials say people traveling in the Tilleman/Mason Street Bridge area and on South Ashland Avenue near West Mason Street should avoid those routes and seek alternatives.

Crash Details

Green Bay police were dispatched at 5:45 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on West Mason Street near South Broadway.

About 30 minutes later, at 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on South Ashland Avenue near West Mason Street.

Authorities say one minor injury has been reported.

Road Closures

  • Tilleman/W Mason Street Bridge – Westbound
  • South Ashland Avenue – Northbound

Traffic Advisory

Officials urge drivers to give themselves extra travel time and be prepared for slick conditions. Updates will be provided when the crashes are cleared.

