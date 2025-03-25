Watch Now
Multiple cats die in Sheboygan County barn fire

Several cats are dead, and granary equipment was destroyed Monday night after a barn fire started in Sheboygan County.
TOWN OF PLYMOUTH (NBC 26) — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says their Emergency Communications Center received a call for a barn fire Monday night, at 6:19 PM. The fire was on County Road PP in the Town of Plymouth.

Deputies say multiple crews responded to the fire.

When they arrived, those crews found the barn engulfed in flame.

Eight barn cats died as a result, and some granary equipment was destroyed. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue.

