Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin Karyn Burrow competes for national title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin, Karyn Burrow, is in Grand Rapids, Mich. this week competing for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Burrow was born with cerebral palsy and her work advocating for others with disabilities earned her the title of Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin. Now, she's hoping to bring home a new crown as the national titleholder.

Ms. Wheelchair America, being held through Aug. 24 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, highlights advocacy, achievement, communication and presentation. The 54th national competition will select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for persons with disabilities to hold the title of Ms. Wheelchair America 2026.

The mission of Ms. Wheelchair America is to provide a public platform for women who use wheelchairs to successfully educate and advocate for the more than 70 million Americans living with disabilities.

“For over 50 years, Ms. Wheelchair America has been a powerful platform for women with disabilities to share their voices and drive meaningful change,” said Mary Zendejas, President of Ms. Wheelchair America. “These remarkable women aren't just competing; they're demonstrating that disability doesn't define limits, advocacy does. We're excited to return to Grand Rapids to celebrate their achievements and amplify their missions.”

Throughout the week, state titleholders have participated in leadership training, advocacy workshops, mentoring events, and judging sessions.

Friday Night is Speech Night where contestants will share their personal journeys and passions. This event can be streamed online.

Saturday's crowning gala will also be available to stream online.

Both events start at 7:15 p.m.