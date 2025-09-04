Move over, Fitbit: Farmers now have smart tech for cows!

NEAR CECIL (NBC 26) — Imagine wearable health sensors—not on your wrist, but on cows.

At Wagner Farms in Shawano County, Wisconsin, cutting-edge ear sensors are giving farmers real-time insights into livestock health. The moment a cow shows signs of trouble, ranchers get an alert on their phones.

Meet the Farmer: Laura Raatz, Calf Manager

“I basically take care of the three Cs—cows, calves, and cats—and I’m passionate about all three.”Laura Raatz’s top priority is healthy, happy animals. Thanks to CowManager’s smart ear sensors, she now has a powerful tool to help her do just that.

“Anything I can do to help them live healthier, happier lives is just an awesome feeling.”

How The Tech Works

Monitors Body Temperature: Instantly alerts if a fever starts.

Tracks Eating Habits and activity levels: Detects early changes that signal illness.

Records Ovulation Cycles: Useful for managing herds and breeding.

Data—Sent Right to Your Phone: Laura and her team get notified before cows show obvious symptoms—giving them a critical head start.

“That tag will notify us before you even see physical signs they’re not feeling well,” Laura says.

Benefits For Every Cow (Big and Small)

This tech isn’t just for adults. Wagner Farms uses sensors on calves as young as one week old. That’s vital, because animals are most vulnerable after calving.

“It’s much easier and more efficient to help an animal start feeling better, much faster,” Laura shares.And for the animals themselves? The invisible, data-powered attention lets Laura play what she calls “Dr. Laura”—catching problems early and giving better care.

The Bottom Line for You

While sensors like CowManager aren’t a cure-all for outbreaks like bird flu, they give farmers—and you—peace of mind. Early detection means fewer sick animals, which can translate to a healthier food supply and maybe even savings at the grocery store.

