Motorcyclist recovering from crash with school bus

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding with a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office say they were called to State Highway 33 near N. Crystal Lake Road in the Township of Beaver Dam for a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man from Beaver Dam was traveling east on State Highway 33 on a Harley Davidson.

The 54-year-old driver of a school bus was traveling north on on N. Crystal Lake Road.

They say the school bus collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of State Highway 33 and N. Crystal Lake Road.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam to be treated for serious injuries, and the 54-year-old Beaver Dam man was not hurt.

The only person on the bus was the driver.

Authorities say they're still working to learn what caused the crash.

That portion of the road was closed for about 30 minutes while crews investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

