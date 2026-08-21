Motorcyclist dies after Winnebago County crash

TOWN OF CLAYTON (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Town of Clayton.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 10:43 p.m. Thursday to County Trunk II near Oakwood Avenue for a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say the motorcycle left the roadway, and first responders found the rider unresponsive.

The man was taken by ambulance to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, where he was pronounced dead.

County Trunk II remained closed for about three and a half hours while the sheriff’s office accident investigation team documented the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Town of Clayton Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Village of Fox Crossing Police Department.