Mother of Elijah Vue due in court Friday, unknown if related to missing child case

Posted at 7:51 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:51:32-05

We're learning more about family of Elijah Vue, the three-year-old boy who police say went missing in Two Rivers on Tuesday.

Through Calumet County Court records, we've confirmed his mother is Katrina Baur.

According to the Manitowoc County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office, she was referred on a child neglect charge.

She has not been formally charged.

The court did not confirm whether or not this referred charge is related to the missing child.

In a news release Thursday night concerning Elijah, Two Rivers Police said Baur and Jesse Vang are due in court Friday afternoon on "an allegation of child neglect." Police did not identify Vang's relationship to the situation, and it is unknown whether those court appearances are related to the disappearance of Elijah.

Baur was booked into the Manitowoc County Jail, and a bond hearing for her on Thursday was canceled. Authorities haven't told us anything else about her case.

