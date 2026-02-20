Mother and son escape early morning Bonduel house fire

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — A Bonduel family and their dog are safe after escaping an early morning house fire on the 400 block of South Cecil Street.

Fire crews from several Shawano County departments responded Thursday morning to keep the fire from spreading.

Mary Block said they woke up to a loud popping sound, smelled smoke, and quickly called 911. This is the second time her home has caught fire — the first happened about 15 years ago on Christmas.

“Everything is good, and that’s easy. We can clear everything, and we’re all out here. We’re good. We’ll be fine,” Block said.

Bonduel Fire Chief Kevin Lynch said it’s too soon to determine the exact cause, but the fire appears to have been isolated to the attic. Preliminary reports suggest it may have been sparked by a snapped power line caused by heavy snow.

Although the family escaped unharmed, the first floor suffered extensive water damage, and Block said they’ll have to find a new place to live. She expressed relief that everyone made it out safely and that the home is insured.

We're working to learn how much damage the fire and water caused.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct the relationship between the two people who escaped the house fire. They are mother and son, not a couple as previously reported. We regret the error.